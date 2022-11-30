Samsung Galaxy M04 Will Boast Helio G35 Chipset: Confirmed

The tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy A04 and followed it with the Galaxy A04e back in October. The good piece of information is that it’s now looking to add a third very similar model to its roster. A handset with matching specs called Samsung Galaxy M04 recently appeared on Google Play Console. The yet-unannounced Galaxy M series smartphone will have a Helio G35 chipset that is limited to LTE connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Surfaced On Google Play Console

The smartphone is tipped to boast a fingerprint scanner on the side, right below the volume rocker. In addition to that, it will have a waterdrop notch on the front. The not-so-good part is that it will have fairly thick bezels from all sides. Furthermore, we can also see the 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom, right next to the USB port and the speaker grille.

Recently, the upcoming smartphone surfaced on Google play console. The listing confirmed the 720p resolution of the screen, the 3GB RAM option, and the Android 12 operating system as well. The point worth mentioning here is that it has been more than five months since the first time we heard of a Galaxy M04 smartphone, so an announcement is expected to be just around the corner.

There had been no further words regarding the smartphone yet. Stay tuned for more updates. We will surely share it with you guys as soon as we get our hands on some interesting news or information regarding it.

