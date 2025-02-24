Samsung is gearing up to introduce two new budget-friendly smartphones—the Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16. The company has already set up a landing page on Amazon India, teasing the upcoming launch. The teaser image reveals key design elements, showing that the Galaxy M06 will feature a dual-camera setup, while the Galaxy M16 will have a triple-camera system. Both phones will sport a dedicated camera island, marking a shift in Samsung’s recent design choices.

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16: Everything We Know So Far

Samsung had moved away from camera island designs in mid-2022, opting for a cleaner look with just the lenses protruding directly from the back panel. However, it seems the company is reintroducing the raised camera island, at least for the Galaxy M-series, possibly to differentiate these models in the competitive budget smartphone segment.

Samsung Galaxy M06: Expected Specifications

The Galaxy M06 5G is expected to share similarities with the recently launched Galaxy F06 5G, which debuted in India two weeks ago. If that’s the case, the M06 could come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 50MP primary camera, and Android 15 out of the box, running One UI Core 7.0, Samsung’s lightweight version of One UI designed for entry-level devices. The phone is also expected to feature a large battery, likely around 5,000mAh, with support for fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M16: What to Expect

While Samsung has not disclosed the full details of the Galaxy M16, the teaser image confirms that it will have a triple-camera system, suggesting a more advanced photography setup compared to the M06. The M16 will be more powerful, potentially featuring a better chipset, higher refresh rate display, and more premium build quality. If the M06 is as an entry-level 5G device, the M16 will be a mid-range option with improved performance and features.

Launch and Availability

Samsung has yet to announce an official launch date, but the Amazon India landing page suggests that the devices will be available soon, likely within the coming weeks. The Galaxy M-series has been a popular choice among budget-conscious consumers in India, thanks to its affordable pricing and solid hardware.

With the Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16, Samsung aims to strengthen its presence in the budget and mid-range market, competing against brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo. We will get more details, including exact specifications and pricing, at the official launch event.

See Also: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leak Reveals Ultra-Slim Design Under 6mm