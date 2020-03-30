Samsung Galaxy M11 is Now Officialy Avialable

Say Hello to Samsung Galaxy M11, as it is officially available on the UAE division’s website of the company which revealed most of the specs of the phone. However, we couldn’t see any information about the pricing of the phone as the company didn’t say anything about it yet.

Samsung Galaxy M11 is Now Officially Available

The Samsung Galaxy M11 spotted a 6.4” LCD panel with HD+ resolution. There is a punch-hole in the top left corner of the phone for the front camera to get a selfie. The mobile manufacturer has not reveal its chipsets yet, but we know one thing and that is the Galaxy M11 runs on an octa-core CPU, going as high as 1.8 GHz. When we look into the storage of the phone, RAM is 3 GB, while storage is 32 GB, but it is expandable to via microSD card as there is a slot for it.

The phone is packed with a three cameras lined up vertically on its back. The main one lens is a 13 MP f/1.8 shooter that comes with a 5 MP f/2.2 wide-angle snapper with 115 degrees field of view. The third camera lens is coming with a depth sensor for portrait shots. Moreover, the front cam has a 8 MP f/2.0 with fixed focus while the video recording is limited to 1080p @ 30 fps.

