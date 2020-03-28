We already know that the Galaxy A and M series are the most popular series of Samsung. Keeping this fact in mind, the company has started purring more focus on these series. Samsung is kept on introducing the A and M series phones. Now another M series phone, Galaxy M11, is in pipeline. Now Samsung Galaxy M11 Specs Revealed in These Renders hinting that the launch of the phone is quite imminent.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specs Revealed in These Renders

According to some reports, the Galaxy M11 will sport a 6.4-inch 720×1560 LCD touchscreen. It will have a left-aligned punch-hole to house the 8 MP selfie camera. Also, the phone will be available in purple, black and Sky Blue colours.

It will be an affordable phone as it will have a 1.8 GHz octa-core CPU. Most probably, it will be a Snapdragon 450 chipset. Moreover, the phone will have two memory variants 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and 32GB or 64GB of expandable storage.

On the back, there will be a triple rear camera setup. The setup will include a 13 MP main f/1.8 snapper, a 5 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

Moving forward to other specs, we will see a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. It will run the latest Android 10 with One UI 2.0. Also, it will have a 3.5mm headphone jack. As mentioned above, it will be an entry-level smartphone, it will have a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Officine information is yet to come. So, let’s wait and see what Samsung has to say about it.