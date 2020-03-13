Samsung is getting ready to introduce a new smartphone named as the Galaxy M11 which is a successor of the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M10s. The phone’s model number is SM-M115F/DS. The phone got the certification of Taiwan’s NCC. The certification has also shared the images of the phone on its platform.

Samsung Galaxy M11 will Come with 5,000 mAh Battery

According to Taiwan’s NCC, the Galaxy M11 will be packed with a huge 5,000 mAh battery. The camera section of the upcoming phone will have three cameras on the back and a punch hole on the front.

The shared images show that the phone will have a fingerprint scanner on the back panel, that indicates that the Galaxy M11 will have an LCD panel. The upcoming phone will have a 3.5 mm audio jack on its top while the bottom of the phone will have a grill speaker and the USB port.

More interestingly, the huge battery of the upcoming phone will be coming with the 15W fast charging capabilities. When we look at the size of the phone, we can see that size-wise, the phone is slightly taller than its predecessors.

The exact launch date of the phone is still not confirmed but the phone is being certified across the globe so we can say that we will get to see the phone in a couple of weeks.

