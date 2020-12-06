Previously, we have told you that Samsung is working on its next M-series smartphone. Samsung Galaxy M12 is in rumours since last month. The phone has also appeared in CAD renders revealing its design. The company has not revealed the launch date of the phone. But it seems like that the launch date of the phone is quite imminent as Samsung Galaxy M12 Gets Bluetooth Certified.

The listing includes five different models of the Galaxy M12 – SM-M127F_DS, SM-M127G_DS, SM-M127F, SM-M127F_DSN, and SM-F127G_DS. The last model number indicates that it could be the Galaxy F12. However, the listing said it is the Galaxy M12.

Just like other companies, Samsung is also developing the habit of launching the same phone with different names in different markets. So, it may possible that Galaxy M12 lands as Galaxy F12 in some markets. But we are not sure about it yet.

Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal any information regarding the phone other than confirming Bluetooth 5.0. However, according to leaks, the smartphone will pack a massive 7,000 mAh battery.

First of all, the phone will have a flat 6.5” LCD screen. The resolution will be 720p+. Also, the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint reader. M12 will measure 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm, with the thickness going up to 10 mm when you include the camera bump.

Interestingly enough, the phone will come with 7,000 mAh. The phone will come with a quad-camera setup placed in a square. The back will be made out of plastic. Moreover, the phone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

