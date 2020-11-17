Samsung Galaxy M12 Revealed with Quad Rear Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy M12, a rumored upcoming smartphone from Samsung’s home, has leaked in several renders. These photos indicate that the phone resembles the newly released Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, barring minor modifications. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is seen to be the Samsung Galaxy M12, while a fingerprint sensor is available on display. Samsung Galaxy M-12 could have a higher price than the Galaxy A series phone. Renders hint at the rear and textured back panel of several cameras.

OnLeaks has been taken to Voice to post several renders of Samsung Galaxy M12 by Tipster Steve Hemmer stoffer. Hemmerstoffer says the phone has a unibody in plastic design with a flat display and a water-drop touch to suit the sensor. On the rear, the Samsung Galaxy M-12 is provided with a four-sensor, flash camera package. The back panel is double textured with a striped top section and a smooth, bright, significantly with a Samsung logo. This style recalls what we saw a few years back in the Pixel 3 series.

Samsung Galaxy M12 has an attached fingerprint sensor on the side and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the charging ports are the speaker grille and the 3.5mm audio jack. In addition to a fingerprint sensor location and the otherwise organized back panel, the Samsung Galaxy M-12 seems identical to the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. OnLeaks reports that Samsung Galaxy M12 will run ‘sometime in early 2021.’ Samsung Galaxy A42 5G launched in September.

Previous reports state that the Samsung Galaxy M12 can support a 6.7inch display with an open punch cutout to the selfie camera. This refutes the recent comments suggesting a display in the water drop-style. It will also be fitted with a large battery of 7000mAh.

