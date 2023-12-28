Samsung Galaxy M15 To Take Things To Next Level: Here’s Why?

Samsung keeps on introducing new handsets to the mobile market to give tough competition to its rivals. Earlier this month, the tech giant launched the Galaxy A15 in Vietnam. Now, reports claim that Samsung is working on the highly anticipated Galaxy M15. As usual for the M series, it seems to be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A15. However, there is going to be one huge and exciting twist. Do you wanna know? The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M15 will take things to the next level, boasting a massive 6,000 mAh battery cell. If we talk about the Galaxy A15, it sports a 5,000 mAh battery in both its 4G-only and 5G iterations. However, the upcoming M series phone will sport a whopping battery cell of 600mAh.

Anticipations About Samsung Galaxy M15

The upcoming handset will have 20% more battery life as compared to A15. It is expected to provide incredible longevity on one charge. It is pertinent to mention here that there have been no words about other specs for the M15 yet. However, we wouldn’t be amazed at all if it turns out to be a mirror image of the A15 in every other way. What do you think?

We hope that the Samsung Galaxy M15 will bring most of the specifications found within the Galaxy A15. For people who are unaware, the 4G model boasts a 6.5-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED screen, Helio G99 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of Storage. It comes with a triple-camera setup boasting a 50 MP main camera, 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP depth sensor, and a 13 MP front-facing snapper.

The tech giant Samsung’s M series devices are usually identical to their A series counterparts. You must be wondering why there’s a demand for an M series of phones that only have one extra feature, like in this case. We have been wondering the same thing. The tech giant’s ways are rather weird sometimes. Anyhow, the rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming Galaxy M15 have started to surface around yet. So, let’s wait and watch, what Samsung offers more. Will it be worth it? Time will tell.