Samsung is one of best smartphone manufacturer when comes to Android device. The company has produced some great devices in past, and Galaxy M21 is one of them. The company had launched M21 in March 2020 and keeping in view its success, its predecessor is on its way named Galaxy M21 2021, previously called Galaxy M21 Prime Edition. The device will launch on July 21.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to Launch on July 21

This news has come from Amazon which has listed Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to be announced in July during Amazon’s Prime Day Launches.

The e-commerce company Amazon has set up a separate promo page on its website announcing the launch of the Galaxy M21 2021 edition on July 21, along with design and specifications.

According to the revelations, the upcoming smartphone will have a 6.4″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and carries a 6,000 mAh battery. It has a triple camera setup on the back along with the primary camera having Samsung’s 48MP GM2 sensor.



Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

The new edition of M21 will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which is something new these days. Besides this, the device will have two color options – Charcoal Black and Arctic Blue.

While we do not have any further information regarding the specifications, but some leaks circulating on the internet have revealed that Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is a rebranded version of the previous M21. f this leak is true, we will get Exynos 9611 SoC, 15W charging, and a 20MP selfie camera. The primary camera of 48 MP will be accompanied by 8MP ultrawide and 5MP depth sensor units.

