Samsung has announced the Galaxy M31 last month. Now, The company has announced another m-series smartphone. Samsung Galaxy M21 is Now Official with some different specs as compared to the previously launched M31. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

The M21 has landed with a triple camera on the back which includes a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP depth modules. On the front, you will see a 20MP front camera to take beautiful selfies. Moreover, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC. Also, the phone comes in two memory versions – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. If you are not satisfied with the storage capacity, you can use a microSD card to expand the storage up to 512GB.

Furthermore, the phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0. Also, the phone has a 6.4″ FullHD+ AMOLED display. One of the amazing features of the phone is its battery. The phone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. Moreover, the phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Additionally, the phone comes in two colours, Raven Black and Midnight Blue, as you can see in the above picture.

4GB/64GB variant cost $175/€160

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed that pricing detail of the second variant. Bit we hope to get the information soon.