Samsung is planning to launch the successor of the Galaxy M21. A new Geekbench listing has revealed that the Galaxy M22 is coming. The device is spotted bearing the SM-M225FV model number. Samsung Galaxy M22 with Helio G80 SoC Appears on Geekbench. Moreover, the phone is listed with 4GB of RAM and boots Android 11 out of the box.

The scores are not that impressive with 374 points in the single-core department and 1,361-points on the multi-core test. The Galaxy M32 also share almost the same points which also utilizes the Helio G80 chipset.

According to the previous leaks, the Galaxy M22 will bring a 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED display with a U-shaped notch cutout. Moreover, the phone will house a 48MP primary camera while the battery capacity will match last year’s M21 at 6,000 mAh. Additionally, the phone will be available in Black, Blue and White colours. The suggested price tag of the phone will be €230.

We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

