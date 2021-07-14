There is plenty of information circulating on the internet about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M22. The phone has also appeared on many certification sites as well. Now the folks over at DealNTech have shared a few renders and key specs of the budget-friendly Galaxy M22.

Samsung Galaxy M22 Renders and Specs Leak

First of all, the new renders reveal that the phone closely resembles the Galaxy A22 and Galaxy F22. But its back panel has a ridged effect. Moreover, it will be available in three colours – Black, Blue, and White. Galaxy M22 will come with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90HZ refresh rate and waterdrop notch.

At the back, we will see a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main camera next to an 8MP ultrawide snapper. The remaining two sensors are a 2MP macro camera and a depth helper. Furthermore, the phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Additionally, the phone will feature a massive 5,000mAh battery. It will support up to 25W charging speeds while the in-box charging brick will only output 15W. The rumours also claim that the phone will first launch in Europe with a price tag of €240.

