Samsung Galaxy M31 Leaked Specifications Highlight 6,000mAh Battery

The recent teasers of Samsung Galaxy M31 have started to surface online, that leaked the key specifications of the Galaxy M31. The phone has been spotted with a 6.4-inch display along with a waterdrop-style notch, an Exynos 9611 SoC, and a large 6,000mAh battery.

It is also to be expected that the phone will have an improved camera, but most of the specifications will be similar to the predecessor Galaxy M30s. The teasers show that the new Galaxy M31 will sport a 64-megapixel rear main camera.

The phone is running on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 with the support of dual-SIM slots. The ’91Mobiles’ has also shared online that the phone will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, and be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM. The phone will appear in two version with the configurations of 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

According to the report, that the camera section of Galaxy M31 will carry an L-shaped quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 main sensor. Users will get to experience in the camera, a depth sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro lens at the back but the report doesn’t share any details of the back camera setup.

