Samsung Galaxy M31, & M31s Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy M31 Tax Payable: PKR 6800 (On Passport)

Samsung Galaxy M31 Tax Payable: PKR 8000 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy M31s Tax Payable: PKR 6800 (On Passport)

Samsung Galaxy M31s Tax Payable: PKR 8000 (On ID Card)

The above listed is the import duty for the new Samsung Galaxy M31 and M31s on both an ID card and passport.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

The latest Samsung Galaxy M series has made its name in the Pakistani market because of its quality and affordability. In addition to that, the latest M series has a modern outlook and gives a good while holding it in the hand. Galaxy M31 and M31s customs duties are mentioned above to let you know the exact cost which you will be paying while importing the smartphone to Pakistan.

Point to remember:

One thing you must remember is that the deadline for the payment of tax is 60 days, and afterward your phone would be blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

