



Samsung has revealed the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s in February and July, respectively. Now, the company has announced another version of the series. Let’s welcome Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition. The phone has already listed on Amazon.in before its launch. So, we already knew its specs and price information.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition is Now Live

First of all, the newly launched phone has come with an Exynos 9611 SoC. It features a 6.4″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED display. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera to take beautiful selfies. At the back, we will see a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main camera. Moreover, it runs Android 10-based One UI 2.1 interface.

At the back, there is also a fingerprint reader. The phone comes with a massive battery of 6,000 mAh capacity with 15W charging. Moreover, the phone will be available in Iceberg Blue, Ocean Blue and Space Black colours.

As it is an Amazon special phone. It comes with an ‘Always On’ Amazon shopping app, which offers quick access to products on Amazon with a right swipe on the home screen.

As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it will cost around $225. Moreover, it will be available in a single 6GB/128GB memory configuration. The phone will be available in India starting sale from October 17. Let’s see whether the phone will be available in Pakistan or not.

