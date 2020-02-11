Samsung Galaxy M31 Teaser is Out- Device to Launch on February 25

Samsung is all set to launch M31 and we were aware of the launch month of the device as previously the company had launched M30 is February. We have also got Samsung Galaxy M31 teaser on Company’s official website revealing the launch date that is February 25 at 12 noon.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Teaser Reveals an Expensive Device

We had some idea about the specifications of the device, thanks to the leaks and rumors. Now the company has revealed some of the specs as well. Galaxy M31 has four cameras on back, out of which one is 64 MP. The device has a finger print sensor on the back and has 6,000 mAh battery. The screen of device is sAMOLED having a notch at the front facing camera.



Samsung Galaxy M31 official images

As far as the previous leaked information is concerned, M31is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC or Exynos 6911. The rear camera will have an array of ultrawide, depth sensor.

In the teaser, the device looks cool and colorful. Samsung always launch marvelous devices due to which people are able to maintain trust level on the company. Like other mid range devices, this device will be loved by people.

I am very excited about the launch of device, are you excited?

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M31 Leaked Specifications Highlight 6,000mAh Battery