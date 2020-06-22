We have already told you that Samsung is planning to launch a successor to its Galaxy M31 dubbed as Galaxy M31s. The upcoming device has already appeared in a Geekbench listing earlier this month. However now, the phone has appeared in another certification. The new certification has confirmed that Samsung Galaxy M31s will have a huge 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Confirms to Have 6,000mAh battery

Unfortunately, the certification has not revealed any other information regarding the upcoming device. But thanks to the Geekbench listing, we have some idea about the M31s. The Geekbench listing has confirmed that the upcoming phone will come with the same Exynos 9611 chipset and 6GB RAM. Moreover, it will also ship with Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI on top.

Up till now, M31s has some same feature just like M31 has. Let’s have a look at the key specs of M31. So we can make a guess about the coming phone. The previously launched M31 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a U-shaped waterdrop notch for the 16MP selfie camera. It came with a quad-camera setup at the back.

So, we can expect the improvement in the camera department, if the company is planning to bring this phone under the high-end devices. However, if the company wants to make it more budget-friendly, we may see fewer cameras at the back.

Obviously, the specs are in the initial stage. We will get more authentic information in the coming days.