



Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy M31s back in July. The phone got famous in no time because of its amazing specs at an affordable price. To make it more user-friendly, the company is continuously bringing the software update. At the time of launch, the phone has come with One UI 2.1 Core. However now, Samsung Galaxy M31s Gets One UI 2.5 Update.

The new update comes with the M317FXXU2BTK1 build number. It takes a total of 748MB in memory. It’s currently live in India and also brings the latest November security patch. But it will soon be available in other countries as well.

Now the question comes in mind, what improvements the new update has brought in the phone. First of all, it has brought the well-known camera improvements, always-on display and Samsung keyboard enhancements. Moreover, there is also Samsung’s Alt Z Life system-wide private mode which debuted on the Galaxy A51 and A71 earlier in August.

Once activated Alt Z Life you get the option to switch between personal or public modes for apps like social media accounts, chat apps, gallery and more, There’s also a secure folder where you can store sensitive information.

As far as the specs of the phone are concerned, the phone has come with an Infinity-O display with a punch hole. At the back, there is an L-shaped quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera. The cameras have the company’s Single Take function which allows users to take multiple photos and videos simultaneously.

Moreover, the phone comes with a powerful 6,000 mAh battery. Moreover, the battery will support 25W fast wired charging as well as reverse charging.

