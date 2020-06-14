Samsung has just started the pre-booking of Galaxy A31 in Pakistan. Galaxy A and M series are the two famous and affordable series of the company. Earlier this year, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy M31 with a massive battery. Now, the company is planning to reveal another version of the phone dubbed as Galaxy M31s. As Samsung Galaxy M31s Shines on Geekbench confirming us that a new variant is coming.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Shines on Geekbench

Galaxy M31s has appeared on Geekbench with the model number SM-M317F. The coming phone will be an updated version of the Galaxy M31. The M31s managed to score 347 points in the single-core department and 1,256 in the multi-core test. The listing ahs also confirmed that the phone will come with Exynos 9611 chipset and 6GB RAM. Additionally, the phone will run Android 10 out of the box. Also, it will run One UI on top.

The company has launched its predecessor with the massive battery of 6,000 mAh battery. So, we can expect that the coming phone will also come with a powerful battery.

As far as the other specs of the M31 are concerned, it has a 6.4-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a U-shaped waterdrop notch for the 16MP selfie camera. It came with a quad-camera setup at the back.

Although, the rumours of the coming phone is in the initial stages. But we hope to get a better and more powerful version. Let’s see what tweaks Samsung will bring in the new model.