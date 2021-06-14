Samsung Galaxy M32 Launch Date Announced

We almost knew the key specs of the upcoming Galaxy M32. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M32 has also been announced. The Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone is officially arriving on June 21. The phone has appeared on Amazon India with the landing page.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Launch Date set For June 21

The page has also revealed some of the key specs of the phone. First of all, the phone will have a 6.4” Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and advertised 800 nits of brightness. It will have a waterdrop notch for the 20MP selfie camera.

At the back, the phone will have a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main camera. The other three shooters will be 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 5MP depth + 5MP macro cameras. Moreover, it will have a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Additionally, the phone will be powered by the Helio G85 SoC. It will come with Android 11 out of the box, The phone will come with different memory and storage variants, 4/6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage.

It is worth mentioning here that Samsung Galaxy M-series focuses on massive batteries. The previous models in the series have also come with a massive battery.

