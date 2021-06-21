Right on time, Samsung has announced one of the most rumoured smartphones, the Galaxy M32. Just like its predecessors, the phone has come with a gigantic battery. It also features some amazing specs. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Launches with 6,000 mAh battery

First of all, the phone has a large 6,000 mAh battery. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the front, you will see a 20MP selfie camera placed in a waterdrop notch. The screen has FHD+ resolution and can crank out up to 800 nits of brightness. At the right side of the phone, there is a power button which can also be used as a fingerprint scanner.

At the back, the phone has a quad-camera setup. The setup includes a 64MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP modules for macro shots and depth data. Additionally, Galaxy M32 runs a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset. It comes in two memory variant, 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB of expandable storage. At the software end, we will see Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top.

Its massive 6,000 mAh battery comes with support for 25W charging. But you will get a 15W charger in the box. The phone also features a headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Galaxy M32 is available in black and blue colours. Initially, it is available in India and its sale will begin on June 28. In the Indian market the phone costs $200 for a 4/64GB variant and $230 for the 6/128GB model. Price and availability in other markets is not known yet. But we are hoping to get the phone here by the end of next month.

