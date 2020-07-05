Earlier it was said that Samsung has dropped the launch of Galaxy M41 and M51. However now, Samsung Galaxy M41 bags 3C certification. It means, the company is planning to launch the phones instead of dropping it. Moreover, the launch of the phone is quite imminent as the phone grabs the certification.

Samsung Galaxy M41 Bags 3C Certification

The 3C certification does not reveal much about the phone. The only interesting information we got from 3C is its juicy battery. The phone will come with a powerful 6,800 mAh battery. However, the charging capability of the phone is not known yet.

Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal any other information regarding the phone yet. Samsung’s Galaxy M-series is already famous due to the variety of affordable phones. Samsung has not revealed any launch date of the phone. But we hope to get the phone in the coming month.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification confirming us that the launch of the phone is quite imminent. The alleged launch date of the device is set to be August 5. Earlier this year, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip and now it’s time for the 5G version. Samsung has not revealed any information regarding the flip phone yet.

