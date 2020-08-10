We have been listening about Galaxy M51 from some time. But unfortunately, we did not get the phone after the bunch of leaks and renders. However, it seems like the phone is finally coming. Samsung Galaxy M51 Support Page Goes Live on Samsung Russia’s website. The phone has appeared in leaks back in March. Now, finally, the time is arriving to get the phone.

The phone has appeared with the model number SM-M515F/DSN on the page. It has appeared on FCC certification with the same model number.

If we talk about the specs of the phone, it will carry a 6.7″ Infinity-O punch-hole display. The dimensions of the phone will be 162.6 x 77.5 x 8.5mm. We will see a quad-camera setup at the back with a fingerprint reader. It will have a 64MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide camera.

The rumours about the chipset are not clear yet. The phone will be either powered by the Snapdragon 675 or it will have Snapdragon 730. On the other hand, the phone confirms to come with 8GB RAM and Android 10 as well as 25W fast charging support.

Samsung’s Galaxy M-series is quite famous because of its variety of affordable smartphones with interesting specs. The company has recently launched the Galaxy M01 Core which is an entry-level smartphone for people who can’t afford expensive ones. Moreover, the company has also unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 series recently. Samsung is also having an event next month to unveil the foldable smartphone. Let’s see whether the company will launch M51 in that event or it will launch separately.