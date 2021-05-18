Samsung Galaxy M51 Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan Tax Imposed by the PTA on the new Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 Tax Payable: PKR 6800 (On Passport)

Samsung Galaxy M51 Tax Payable: PKR 8000 (On ID Card)

The above listed is the import duty for the new Samsung Galaxy M51 on both an ID card and passport.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

The latest Samsung Galaxy M51 is a premium handset from the Galaxy M series. It has made its name in the Pakistani market because of its quality and affordability. In addition to that, the M51 has some extravagant specifications and if you are a brand lover then it is the best choice for you. Galaxy M51 custom duty is mentioned above to let you know the exact price which will be incurred on you while importing the smartphone to Pakistan.

Point to remember:

One thing you must remember is that the deadline for the payment of tax is 60 days, and afterward your phone would be blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.