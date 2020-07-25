Samsung Galaxy’s M-series is quite famous because of its high-end specs at affordable prices. Just recently, the Galaxy M31s has appeared on different certification sites and renders. Now another m-series phone is in pipeline. Samsung Galaxy M51 has also appeared in CAD-based renders back in April.

Samsung Galaxy M51 to have A 12MP Ultrawide-Angle Camera

Now, the phone has appeared in other renders revealing that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back. It will come with the 64MP main camera at the back. However now, the SamMobile claims that the 64MP primary camera will come along with a 12MP ultrawide unit. Unfortunately, the resolution of the other two cameras is currently unknown.

Luckily, the phone has appeared on Geekbench listing last month. The phone has appeared with model code SM-M515F. The listing has also revealed that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 675 SoC. Moreover, it will have 8GB RAM and Android 10 out of the box.

The specs clearly show that it will be a high-end phone. So, we expect more advanced specs on the phone. In my opinion, the phone should have at least a 32MP front camera. Also, the storage options should start from 128 GB.

As far as the launch date of the phone is concerned, we are not sure about it yet. But hopefully, we will get the phone in September. However, Samsung has not unveiled any information regarding the phone yet.