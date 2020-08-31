After getting a number of leaks and renders, the phone is officially here. Samsung has unveiled its one of the most-leaked smartphone, Galaxy M51. The company has quietly launched the phone on Samsung’s official German website. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Lands with 7,000 mAh Battery

First of all, the phone comes with humongous 7,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The company claims that the battery will last for more than two days on a single charge. Moreover, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 730. It has 6 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card.

Additionally, the phone has a bigger 6.7″ Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It has come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader just like the other smartphone of today’s.

If we talk about its cameras, it comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. The back camera setup includes a 64 main camera, 12MP ultrawide one with 123-degree field of view and a 5MP macro shooter. The fourth one is 5MP depth sensor. Moreover, the phone has a 32MP front camera. Overall specs of the phone are quite promising.

Furthermore, the phone will be available in White and Black colours. The phone is now up for pre-order and will cost around €360. However, the actual shipping starts on September 11. The company has not said any word about its international availability and price. However, the price may variate in different regions. But we hope to get the phone by the end of next month.

