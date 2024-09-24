Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy M55s (currently in India), with sales starting on September 26 through Amazon. Available in two stylish colour options, Thunder Black and Coral Green, the phone is priced at INR 19,999 for the 128GB storage variant and INR 22,999 for the 256GB model. Hopefully, the company will launch the phone in the Pakistani market soon.

What sets the Galaxy M55s apart from its predecessor, the Galaxy M55, is the unique design on the back. The phone’s rear panel features three different textures, a design element that distinguishes it from other Samsung models. This aesthetic choice adds a sense of uniqueness to the M55s, making it a visually appealing option in its category.

Samsung Galaxy M55s is Now Official with Unique Design and Powerful Features

On the hardware side, however, the Galaxy M55s closely mirrors the M55, which the company launched earlier in March. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. The display is capable of a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and its peak brightness reaches 1,000 nits, offering vivid and clear visuals, even in bright sunlight.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which is known for delivering reliable performance and energy efficiency. Accompanying the chipset is 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking. In terms of storage, the device supports microSD expansion, allowing users to increase storage capacity beyond the internal options.

The Galaxy M55s features a versatile camera setup. Its main rear camera is a 50 MP sensor, which is best for capturing detailed and sharp images. Additionally, it includes an 8 MP ultrawide camera, ideal for wide-angle shots, and a 2 MP macro camera, suited for close-up photography. On the front, the device boasts a 50 MP selfie camera, ensuring high-quality photos and video calls.

With dimensions of 163.9 x 76.5 x 7.8 mm and weighing 180g, the Galaxy M55s is lightweight and comfortable to hold. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, offering long-lasting usage. It supports 45W fast wired charging, which ensures that you can recharge the battery quickly. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Running on Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1, the Galaxy M55s also provides a user-friendly experience with various customization options and enhanced security features. Although the internal specifications of the Galaxy M55s are identical to the Galaxy M55, the revamped back design gives it a fresh appeal. This design-centric update may be the main reason for its existence, though it does leave some consumers puzzled, given the similarities to its predecessor.

Overall, the Galaxy M55s offers a blend of style, performance, and functionality, making it a strong contender in its price segment. With its unique design and reliable hardware, it is sure to attract those looking for a mid-range smartphone with premium features.