Just recently, the South Korean firm, Samsung, has unveiled its most-awaited Galaxy S21 lineup. The series got a huge hit because of the high-end specs and features. In spite of the high-end specs, the devices are not in the range of all. Keeping in mind its customers who can’t afford the expensive phones, Samsung is also working on some budget-friendly devices. Just recently, a Samsung phone dubbed as Galaxy M62 has appeared on FCC certification. More interestingly, the phone will feature some amazing specs.

Samsung Galaxy M62 Gets FCC Certified with A Gigantic Battery

First of all, the phone has appeared with the model number SM-M62F/DS on FCC. The phone will come with a massive 7,000 mAh battery. Isn’t it amazing?

Furthermore, the phone will ship with a 25W charger and feature a USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. This is all the FCC listing revealed. On the other hand, a phone with the same model number has also appeared on Geekbench listing. According to Geekbench, the phone will come with Exynos 9825 SoC. Also, it will have 6GB RAM, and Android 11 out of the box.

The previous reports also claimed that the Galaxy M62 will be a tablet. However, one of the documents on FCC’s site have mentioned it as a mobile phone.

It is worth mentioning here that Samsung’s M-series appeared as Galaxy F-series. So, the Galaxy M62 will appear as Galaxy F62 in some markets including the U.S market.

This is all that we know so far about the device. stay tuned for more updates.

