Samsung Galaxy Note 10 / 10+ Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan Customs Duty / Tax on the New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 / 10 Plus While Importing it to Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 / 10+ Tax Payable: PKR 31520 (On Passport)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 / 10+ Tax Payable: PKR 40392 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 / 10 Plus import duty that needs to be paid if you are importing it to Pakistan. Both of them lie under $500+ category, hence the same tax to be paid for both of them.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

The All-New Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount or you can visit any Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong) near you. Tax can be paid in any bank nearby you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.