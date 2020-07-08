Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Event Confirmed- Will Take Place on August 5th

The flagship Note series of Samsung is loved globally, and people wait to see the unpacked event revealing the new device with great features. It seems like the wait for flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is soon going to end as the Korean tech giant has announced Galaxy Unpacked event that is going to be held on August 5. All the unpacked events of Samsung are hosted in New York, but this year, due to COVID-19, the event will be hosted online and will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official website and www.samsung.com/global/galaxy.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Event Confirmed

The event will start at 10 AM ET. However, the company has not mentioned which device it will unveil in the event; but as the event is about the latest ecosystem of Galaxy Device designed to empower lives, its a gut feeling that it will definitely unveil the most awaited Note20 in the event.

The company has released a short clip showing bronze colors 2-pen stylus melting, which further confirms that something big is coming our way. So get ready for one of the best devices and don’t forget to watch the event to know what’s new in this flagship device.

