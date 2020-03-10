Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Expected Specifications Leaked

Samsung may have just launched the Galaxy S20 range, but people are already speculating about what the sequels to Note10 and Note 10 Plus would look like. Imagined as Samsung Note 20, Note 20 Plus, and Note 20 Ultra, they all retain past Galaxy Note handsets ‘ boxy design while also including a touch of the Galaxy S20 series.

Now the Samsung Galaxy S20 series are practically in the pockets of phone users, it’s time to look forward to seeing more next on Samsung’s radar. The compact phablet line has stood alongside the Samsung Galaxy S series as some of the strongest devices on the market for so many purposes–first among them the excellent S Camera. Now we are actually expecting something truly special.

Since Samsung bakes in a giant 6.9-inch 120Hz screen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, many of the designs are based on reports that have already done the rounds, such as using the same Samsung Galaxy S20 108MP space-zoom camera modules or incorporating a physical button waterfall board. Furthermore, it is likely that Samsung would carry from the S20 to the Note 20 models the same selfie camera sensor, which would indicate a 40MP camera sensor. Regardless, expect Note 20 series to arrive with Snapdragon 865 processors in August.

With the final design of the Galaxy Note 20, we don’t believe Samsung would depart too far from these sketches, but we might be surprised in the next 6 months before they’re unveiled and published.