Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Launches in Pakistan- Here are the Key Features

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launches in Pakistan with all its glory, amazing specifications, and marvelous design. Due to the coronavirus Pandemic, everyone was expecting that this year’s Note device will not be up to the mark. However, to our excitement, the device is totally on the point and even better than our expectations. The live Galaxy Unpacked Event can be seen by clicking here. This device is the best selection for those who are full of life or life maximize. Galaxy Note series, with its cutting edge technology, gives the power to master whatever you choose.

Galaxy Note 20 Series- Features and Specifications

Below are some of the marvelous features that will force you to buy the devices anyway.

Note 20 Series:

The Note series comes in two models: Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Note 20 Display:

The device has a beautiful 120Hz display providing smooth and ultra viewing experience. The first look at the display looks quite amazing and provides a great experience. Note 20 has a flat 6.7″ AMOLED Infinity O display, while Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9″ super AMOLED 2x infinity O edge display.

Color Variants:

The company has come up with the premium Mystic color range for Note 20. Note 20 lovers will be able to opt from three color ranges, i.e., Mystic Bronze, Gray, and Green, whereas Note 20 Ultra comes in Mystic Bronze, White and Black colors.

Camera:

The Note 20 has 10MP f/2.2 front camera, 12MP main, whereas 12 MP ultra-wide camera and 64MP Telephoto camera. On the other side, Note 20 Ultra has 10MP f/2.2 front camera, 108MP main, whereas 12 MP ultra-wide camera and 12MP Telephoto camera.

Smoother S-pen:

The S-pen in Note 20 series is improved as compared to its predecessors and will be helpful in taking Notes, drawing, and it also works as a remote control.

Battery Life:

Galaxy Note 20 features an All-day intelligent 4,3000 mAh 25watt battery, whereas Note 20 Ultra features 4,5000 mAh 25-watt battery that will let your device stay up all day. Having super-fast charging technology, the device will have hours of power from minutes of charge.

Moreover, both the devices are packed with 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory.

Aren’t all the features amazing? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Event Confirmed- Will Take Place on August 5th