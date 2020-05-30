Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all gatherings are forbidden. So, all the big companies are launching their smart devices online. So, Samsung will also launch the Note 20 series online in August. The specs Galaxy Note20 and Note20+ have already revealed in many leaks. Now the new certification has revealed its battery capacity. According to it, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Could Have a 4300 mAh Battery.

There were already many words about the battery capacity of Note20 series. As all are asking for a good and powerful battery as compared to the previously launched Note 10 series. The previous reports have revealed that Samsung’s Galaxy Note20+ will come with a 4,500 mAh battery. In the meanwhile, it was also expecting that the Note20 could have at least 4,000 mAh battery.

The phone has appeared on Chinese 3C’s certification database. The 3C certification has revealed the Chinese version of the Note20 with the model number EB-BN980ABY and it will have 4,300 mAh battery capacity.

Furthermore, both phones will launch in August with 120Hz Super AMOLED Infinity-O screens, 16GB of RAM, S Pen stylus and the Exynos 992 / Snapdragon 865 chipset, depending on the market. The rumours also claimed that the phone could come with at least 25W wired fast charging support.

The Galaxy Note 20+ has also appeared on Geekbench revealing some important specs. It will have Android 10 out of the box and Snapdragon 865+ SoC. There could also be a version with 8GB RAM to som reduce the price.