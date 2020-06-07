We already know that Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is in pipeline. We have also come to know some specs of the coming note series. However, this time we came to know the launch date of Galaxy Note20 series. According to some latest reports, Samsung Galaxy Note20 will launch in early August. Just like, the company has launched the Note series last year in early August.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Launch Date Revealed

Interestingly, Samsung is not only going to release the Note20 series. There are some reports claiming that the Galaxy Fold 2 will also launch alongside the Note20 series. So, the alleged launch date of the Samsung devices is August 5. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Samsung will launch these devices in its first-ever online-only event.

Currently, August 5 is the planned date. But yes, it could be changed as we’re about two months away from that point.

As far as the specs of the Galaxy Note20 are concerned, it will come with a 6.7-inch display. On the other hand, the Note20+ will feature a slightly bigger 6.9″ panel. The phones have already appeared in many leaks and some certification sites.

The leak revealed that Note20+ will come with a 108MP main camera sensor. The report also claims that the coming phone will not have a periscope zoom camera. Instead, it will come with 68MP hybrid zoom sensor just like in Galaxy S20/S20+. It is now confirmed that Note 20 will have a 4000 mAh battery.

No doubt, we are getting more details about the upcoming Note 20 series day by day. The 5G version of Plus model has appeared on the Geekbench listing earlier. The listing has revealed some key specs of the phone including Android 10 out of the box. It will come with Snapdragon 865+ SoC and 8GB RAM.