This year’s Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ are already in many leaks and rumours. However now, the new leaks have revealed that the battery capacity and main camera of the Note 20+. According to the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Note20+ will come with a 4,500mAh battery. That is actually an increase from the last year’s Note10+’ 4,300mAh battery. But it may be a disappointment for those who are waiting for more powerful battery in the flagship.

Samsung Galaxy Note20+ to Come With 108MP camera

The battery has the product code EB-BN985ABY with a rated capacity of 4,370mAh and a typical capacity of 4,500mAh. Samsung Galaxy S20+ also has the same battery.

The leak also revealed that Note20+ will come with a 108MP main camera sensor. The Galaxy S20 Ultra also features the same resolution. However, it is unclear whether it will be the same sensor or a modified version. The report also claims that the coming phone will not have a periscope zoom camera. Instead, it will come with 68MP hybrid zoom sensor just like in Galaxy S20/S20+.

As far as the battery capacity of Note 20 is concerned, the reports claim that it will have a 4000 mAh battery just like the Galaxy S20 has.

No doubt, we are getting more details about the upcoming Note 20 series day by day. The 5G version of Plus model has appeared on the Geekbench listing earlier. The listing has revealed some key specs of the phone including Android 10 out of the box. It will come with Snapdragon 865+ SoC and 8GB RAM.

Surely we will get more details about the Note 20 series in the coming days. However, some reports are claiming that the series will launch in August. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we may see an online event for the launch of the Note 20 series.