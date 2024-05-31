Samsung Galaxy Ring Will Blink If Lost
Samsung announced its first smart ring, aptly named Galaxy Ring in February at MWC. The highly anticipated wearable will make its debut in July at the company’s next Unpacked event. Samsung’s upcoming wearable has been in the rumor mill since its announcement. Information about its battery capacities (differing per size) and rumored pricing has already surfaced online. In a recent development, an APK teardown of the Samsung Find app revealed a few more details about the wearable.
As per the latest reports, the much-anticipated Galaxy Ring will boast a Lost mode, letting you make the ring blink to find it. What? Yes, you heard right! Isn’t it an amazing feature? The Galaxy Ring will reportedly employ an LED light. Once you turn on Lost mode, the Samsung Find app will notify you if it’s managed to get the ring’s light to blink or if is unable to connect with it.
Samsung Galaxy Ring To Boast a Lost Mode
