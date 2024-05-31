Samsung Galaxy Ring Will Blink If Lost

Galaxy Ring

Samsung announced its first smart ring, aptly named Galaxy Ring in February at MWC.  The highly anticipated wearable will make its debut in July at the company’s next Unpacked event. Samsung’s upcoming wearable has been in the rumor mill since its announcement. Information about its battery capacities (differing per size) and rumored pricing has already surfaced online. In a recent development, an APK teardown of the Samsung Find app revealed a few more details about the wearable.

As per the latest reports, the much-anticipated Galaxy Ring will boast a Lost mode, letting you make the ring blink to find it. What? Yes, you heard right! Isn’t it an amazing feature? The Galaxy Ring will reportedly employ an LED light. Once you turn on Lost mode, the Samsung Find app will notify you if it’s managed to get the ring’s light to blink or if is unable to connect with it.

Samsung Galaxy Ring To Boast a Lost Mode

The lost mode appears to be a very useful feature. Sometimes we misplace rings and forget where we put them. In such situations, it will be quite helpful. The all-new feature will also allow you to lock your Samsung account from the Samsung Find app so no one else can use the ring or access your private information in case it’s lost.

The lost mode marks a step further than what Samsung’s rival Oura offers for its rings. Those rings will enter a Restricted Mode when trying to pair with a new device. This mode will push the Oura app to render you factory reset the ring. It is pertinent to mention that this process will erase all data since the last sync, unfortunately.

The tech giant, Samsung is preparing for the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event 2024. The event will reportedly take place on July 10th. Samsung is anticipated to launch the Galaxy Ring in global markets at the Unpacked event. The US pricing of the gadget will be in the $300–$350 range. That’s not all, though! There will be a monthly subscription “under $10” for Samsung Health.

