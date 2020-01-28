Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Tax Payable:

PKR 31520 (On Passport)

PKR 40392 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S10 lite import duty that needs to be paid if you are importing it to Pakistan. If you grab it from over here in Pakistan, that would make sense, considering the price cut. But if you are importing it, mind you, that it lies under $500+ category, hence maximum tax will have to be paid for it in order to register it.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

The All-New Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount or you can visit any Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong) near you. Tax can be paid in any bank nearby you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.