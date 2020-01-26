We already know that Samsung is going to reveal the Galaxy S20 series on February 11. Many rumours and leaks have already circulated on the internet. There is almost everything that we know so about the phones although the official news is yet to come. The thing that we did not know about the phone was its available colours. A recent leak claimed that the Galaxy S20 will be available in a Cloud Blue colour. Moreover, now, some official marketing images have surfaced revealing two more colour options for Galaxy S20– Cloud Pink and Cosmic Grey.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Colour Options Revealed- Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cosmic Grey

As far as the specs of Galaxy S20+ are concerned, it will come with a 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED display. It will feature a quad-camera setup on the back including a 64MP main, two 12MP, and a ToF unit. The phone will have a 10MP camera on the front as well.

Whereas, the Galaxy S20 model will come with a 6.2″ screen. It will also have a 10MP selfie camera and 4,000 mAh battery.

There are chances that we get the Galaxy Z Flip in the launch event too. Let’s see what new the company will bring this time.

