Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have 4,500 mAh battery

We were anxiously waiting for Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, which was said to have Snapdragon 865 chipset and 120Hz display. However, just recently, we have come to know that the company is manufacturing Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, and the device will not be S20 Lite; instead, it will be a part of the S20 series. Just recently, we have got some information regarding its battery capacity.

The device will have a model number, “EB-BG781ABY” and it will come with 4500 mAh battery capacity. It is the same battery capacity as that of Galaxy S20+. The Fan Edition Galaxy S20 is rumored to have 6.5″ and 6.7″ screen, it will sport infinity-O styling and sAMOLED matrix with FHD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Leak Reveals an Amazing Device

Previous rumors had suggested that the device will have 12MP main shooter along with 12MP ultrawide snapper and 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom. The device will be water-resistant and offers IP68 dust. The FE S20 is said to be available in both 4G and 5G versions. According to the new report, the device will be available in red, white, green, and orange color.

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is rumored to launch in October and is going to carry a price tag of $752, which reveals its a high-end device. Moreover, the features shared above are just rumors and speculation, and the end device can totally be different. So let us wait for the official statement from the company or wait till the actual device launches in October.

