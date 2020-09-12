Samsung is all ready to launch its Galaxy S20 Fan Edition soon. The device has appeared in many leaks dan renders for a long time. Now, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Shines on TENAA. Appearing on TENAA clearly indicates that the phone is going to launch very soon. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the 5G model.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Shines on TENAA

The phone has appeared with the model designation SM-G7810 on TENAA. It will have a 6.5-inch display. Also, it will have a 4,500 mAh battery with15W wired charging support. Also, the phone has come with dual SIM capabilities. The dimensions of the phone are 159.8×74.5×8.4(mm). This is all the TENAA listing has revealed.

If we talk about the previous rumours, the phone will come with a 120Hz SuperAMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will have a 32MP selfie camera. Around the back, there will be a triple camera setup. It will have a 12MP main camera with OIS alongside a 12MP ultrawide snapper and an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom.

We have also told you that, the phone will come in 4G and 5G configurations. The 4G version will come with Samsung’s in-house Exynos 990. Whereas the 5G version will come with the Snapdragon 865.

Other key specs include IP68 protection, Wireless PowerShare, and an under-display fingerprint reader. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to launch in October. Moreover, it will be available in six colours.