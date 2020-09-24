Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Best Option to Use as Mini Computer

The world is getting smart, and tech gadgets are getting smarter. Now people want to hold a whole computer in their pockets packed with all the necessary features that are required to work. Galaxy S20 FE recently launched on Samsung Galaxy Unpacked online is just like a mini-computer.

The device works like a computer, which means one can carry their workspace in the pocket. The device facilitates users with auto straighten support, which helps convert documents to text, audio bookmarking, importing, and documenting on PDF and exporting notes to MS Word and PowerPoint. Samsung Notes will be automatically saved and synchronized.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – A device like Mini Computer

For game lovers, the processor in this is the exact same one as the S20 series. It’s designed to do what you love with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory. This means that no matter what you throw at it, the S20 FE can brush it off like nobody’s business Moreover, with this device, you can do two things at once with TV as a 2nd screen. It means the second screen will be different than the first one, and users can carry on task efficiently without even losing control over either.

It can be done by using Samsung DeX on your smart TV; one can control two things at the same time without interruption. Watch and control a video on the larger screen while you search for the next thing you want to shop for using Canvas. It truly is the power to do more. This capability lets you work better, as well. So if you are thinking of buying a mini-computer, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best options to consider.

