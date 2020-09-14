Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. Also, the company has unveiled the Note20 family, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold2 back in last month. Now, the company is planning to bring another smartphone which is Galaxy S20 FE. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Launch Date is Revealed. The phone is coming next week.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Launch Date Revealed

Samsung has scheduled an Unpacked event for September 23 where the company will launch the Fan Edition. The company will launch the phone in an online event and will be live-streamed. Soon after the launch, the phone will appear on all major platforms and Samsung.com.

We have already got many alleged specs of the coming phone. The phone will come in two versions – 4G and 5G versions. The 5G version will come with the Snapdragon 865 chipset whereas the 4G version will have Exynos 990. Moreover, the phone will have an Infinity-O screen with 6.5” AMOLED screen.

In our previous reports, we have already revealed that the phone will come in six fancy colours. These could be a Purple, a Mint Green, and Navy Blue variants. Moreover, the phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery with 15W charging.

We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming week. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

