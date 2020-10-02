Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan Announced in September, Budget Oriented Galaxy S20 FE Tax, if you plan to import it to Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Tax Payable (All Variants) :

PKR 31,520 (On Passport)

PKR 40,500 (On ID Card)

Samsung Introduced its latest Fan edition Galaxy S20 just recently in September 2020. It is available to Pre-Book in Pakistan at a Price of PKR 119,999 with a ton of features. But, if you or any of your family members or your relative plans to import it to Pakistan from the USA / UK or any other country to gift it to you, the duties mentioned above are what you’d have to pay.

The import duties on all variants of the , the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are the same, as they all cost over $500.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or S20 Fan Edition tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. The tax on this particular Galaxy smartphone is the maximum that FBR charges.

Note: Your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival if you do not register it with PTA by paying the tax/customs duty. Basically, after that, you won’t be able to use any local SIM in that particular phone.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount or you can visit any Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong) near you.

How to Pay the FBR / PTA Tax?

Tax can be paid in any bank nearby you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.

You might want to get it registered in 30 days on your passport to avail the discount.