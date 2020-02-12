The Korean tech giant keeps on launching amazing devices having great features. The mobile manufacturer always set a trade mark by incorporating new features while other manufacturers follow the trend. Like other flagship devices, from some months, Samsung was working on S20 and people are anxiously waiting for the device. The wait for Samsung Galaxy S20 is going to end soon! If you can’t wait to get the device, its the perfect time to pre book it. Samsung Galaxy S20 Pre Bookings are now open in Pakistan. You need to pay down payment of PKR 20,000 with which you will be gifted free tripod.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Pre Bookings Now Open

S20 being a flagship devices is priced at PKR 164,999 and has all the amazing features one can ask for.

Key Features of Galaxy S20:

Design& Display:

6.2″ Dynamic AMOLED 2x

Infinity-O display

Performance/Power:

8GB RAM, 128GB ROM

Micro SD up to 1TB

Exynos 990

LPDDR 5

Screen Refresh rate 120Hz

4000 mAh intelligent Battery

Super-fast charging 25W

Power Share

Pro-Grade Cameras:

World’s 1st 8K video recording Smart phone

8K Video Snap

Space Zoom

AI Based Single Take Mode

Quad Rear Cameras 12MP (Super Ultra-Wide Angel) +12MP (Main Camera) +64MP (Telephoto)

Front Camera 10MP

Live focus video

Super Study Mode with OIS

4K video recording (Front/Rear)

Built-In video editing

Screen Recording

Security & Durability:

Gorilla Glass 6

Ultrasonic On-Screen Finger Print Security + Secure processor

IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

Available Colors: Could Pink, Could Blue, Cosmic Grey

Pre Book your Orders Now!

