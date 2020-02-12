Samsung Galaxy S20 Pre Bookings Now Open

Fizza Atique Last Updated: Feb 12, 2020
1 minute read
Samsung Galaxy S20 Pre Bookings Now Open

The Korean tech giant keeps on launching amazing devices having great features. The mobile manufacturer always set a trade mark by incorporating new features while other manufacturers follow the trend. Like other flagship devices, from some months, Samsung was working on S20 and people are anxiously waiting for the device. The wait for Samsung Galaxy S20 is going to end soon! If you can’t wait to get the device, its the perfect time to pre book it. Samsung Galaxy S20 Pre Bookings are now open in Pakistan. You need to pay down payment of PKR 20,000 with which you will be gifted free tripod.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Pre Bookings Now Open

S20 being a flagship devices is priced at PKR 164,999 and has all the amazing features one can ask for.

Key Features of Galaxy S20:

Design& Display:

  • 6.2″ Dynamic AMOLED 2x
  • Infinity-O display

Performance/Power:

  • 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM
  • Micro SD up to 1TB
  • Exynos 990
  • LPDDR 5
  • Screen Refresh rate 120Hz
  • 4000 mAh intelligent Battery
  • Super-fast charging 25W
    Power Share

Pro-Grade Cameras:

  • World’s 1st 8K video recording Smart phone
  • 8K Video Snap
  • Space Zoom
  • AI Based Single Take Mode
  • Quad Rear Cameras 12MP (Super Ultra-Wide Angel) +12MP (Main Camera) +64MP (Telephoto)
  • Front Camera 10MP
  • Live focus video
  • Super Study Mode with OIS
  • 4K video recording (Front/Rear)
  • Built-In video editing
  • Screen Recording

Security & Durability:

  • Gorilla Glass 6
  • Ultrasonic On-Screen Finger Print Security + Secure processor
  • IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

Available Colors: Could Pink, Could Blue, Cosmic Grey

Samsung Galaxy S20 Pre Bookings Now Open

Pre Book your Orders Now!

Also Read: Adopt New Style of Photography with Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultr

Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique is a Tech writer specializing in the intersection of tech and culture. She likes photography, VR, electronic music, coffee, and baking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker