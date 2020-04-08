Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is Selling More in Coronavirus Crisis

The deadly virus has affected many businesses, specifically the tech ones who were working on some of the amazing devices to launch. All the devices which are launching these days are extremely struggling with sales. The Korean tech giant launched Flagship devices Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra these days and unexpectedly, the device is selling in a better way than expected.

Furthermore, Samsung sales and profits also remained unaffected during Q1 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak. According to the report, there was a 5% rise in sales on a yearly basis which the operating profit f the company increased by 3% as compared to Q1 2019.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra witnesses More Sales During these Challenging Times

Anyway, as Samsung S20 is performing better than expected, the company is increasing the production of the rear 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and the front-facing 40MP selfie cam as both of these are used in the phone. The decline during corona virus was expected as there is a global lockdown, and even the service centre of these brands are not operating in any country.

An analyst has revealed that the semiconductor business of Samsung is also bloomed due to the extra demand as a consequence of masses working from home. If Samsung is performing so well with S20 ultra even in these days, how the device is expected to skyrocket sales in regular days.

