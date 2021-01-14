Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ Make Every Day Epic

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, the latest flagship devices that empower you to express yourself. Made for the way we live now, Galaxy S21 is loaded with state-of-the-art innovations so you can make the most of every moment. The new flagship series debuts a head-turning, iconic design, an epic pro-grade camera for users of any skill level, and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device. In addition, each device offers the connectivity, power, and performance that only Samsung can deliver.

Samsung Galaxy New Style

With a bold new style, Galaxy S21 is built for expression. Galaxy S21 was designed for those who want a light design and compact 6.2-inch display. Galaxy S21+ sports an expanded 6.7-inch display and a larger battery, perfect for marathon gamers and binge-watchers.

The Galaxy S21 series introduces an all-new, iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking, aesthetic. S21 and S21+ will be available in a range of eye-catching colors, including a new signature color: Phantom Violet. And each device is coated with a luxurious haze finish on the back for a sophisticated look and feel.

Galaxy S21 touts an intelligent, edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and viewing. It automatically adjusts the frame rate based on the content whether you’re swiping through your social feeds or watching shows. The display is also easy on the eyes. To help reduce eye fatigue, the new Eye Comfort Shield automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day, content you’re viewing, and your bedtime.

Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera holes. Compared to 60Hz screens. Eye Comfort Shield is ‘off’ by default, and must be turned on in Settings. SGS, the world’s leading certification company, awarded the Galaxy S21 series’ display the Eye Care Certification based on its ability to drastically reduce the harmful effects of blue light. This certification can be found on www.sgs.com.

Galaxy S21 continues Samsung’s legendary camera heritage with pro-grade enhancements and video innovations that enable users of every skill level to get the best shot. Whether you’re recording your puppy’s first encounter with a mirror, chronicling series game night antics, or documenting spectacular views on a week-long road trip, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ have you covered. Just point, shoot and let Galaxy S21 do the heavy lifting — so you can capture the moment before it’s gone.

Samsung is committed to helping you stay connected and keeping your data secure, in more convenient and personalized ways. Galaxy S21 delivers next-generation performance and seamlessly connects you to the Galaxy Ecosystem to give you more flexibility, no matter your routine, so you can do more with confidence.

Local Availability

Starting on January 29, 2021, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will be widely available in carriers and Unlocked by Samsung versions through Samsung.com, carriers, and retailers online. Both devices will be available in the following colors featuring deluxe haze finishes:

Galaxy S21 : Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink, and Phantom White in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM (256GB available in Phantom Gray only)

: Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink, and Phantom White in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM (256GB available in Phantom Gray only) Galaxy S21+: Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ begin in January.

Between January 14 and January 28, 2021, consumers who pre-order With the Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator, consumers can keep track of everything that matters. They can attach it to their keys, bag, pet, or anything they want to keep tabs on. The promotion will last for a limited time and only while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply

Pricing for the Galaxy S21 starts at RRP 169,999 and Galaxy S21+ starts at RRP 194,999.

