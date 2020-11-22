It seems like Samsung is really going to reveal its Galaxy S21 series earlier than its predecessors. The Galaxy S21 lineup is expected to land on January 14 next year. The series has already appeared in many leaks and bagged some certifications. This time, Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets BIS Certification.

As we already know that Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup includes three smartphones – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. And like previous models, these will also have an Exynos or a Snapdragon chipset depending on the market.

As far as the specs of all these models are concerned, they have appeared in many leaks. We almost know key specs of all the models.

Both the vanilla and Plus versions will come with FHD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen size matches with the last year for the smaller models. The S21 model will have a 6.2-inches screen. While the S21+ and S21 Ultra will have 6.7” and 6.8” respectively. Also, the Ultra model will come with a higher-resolution 1440p LTPO display.

Moreover, the vanilla and Plus model will have 12MP primary shooters alongside 12MP ultrawide snappers and 64MP telephoto modules. On the other hand, the S21 Ultra will come with Samsung’s new 108MP HM3 sensor.

Additionally, the S21 model will have 4,000 mAh battery and S21 Ultra will have a powerful 5,000 mAh battery. Whereas, the S21+ will come with a 4,800 mAh battery. On the software side, we’ll see One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Samsung has not revealed any information yet. But we will update you very soon.

