



The Galaxy Note20 lineup is now globally available giving us time to Samsung to focus on its next big thing – the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung Galaxy S21 has now certified on 3C giving us a hint that the company has actually started working on the series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Certified on 3C with 25W Charging

The vanilla Galaxy S21 has appeared with the model number SM-G9910. The listing has revealed the phone will come with a 25W charging just like its predecessor. Although the listing does not reveal the name of the device, it is pretty sure that it is the smallest Galaxy S21. Because the Galaxy S20 has arrived with model number SM-G981X model codes.

Unfortunately, this is all the listing has revealed so far about the phone. Previously, Galaxy S21 Ultra has appeared in some leaks. According to the rumours, the display size of the phone will be 6.9 Inch while the type is Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours. The internal storage of the phone is 256 – 512 GB along with 12/16 GB RAM.

Obviously, more official information is yet to come. Hopefully, we will get more information about the coming series in the coming weeks. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

