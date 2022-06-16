Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Is Coming With the Snapdragon 720G

Samsung is about to release another Galaxy S21 FE variant with the model number SM-G900B2/DS. While the Galaxy S21 5G FE was launched with a Snapdragon 888, the Galaxy FE 4G may be equipped with the less powerful Snapdragon 720G.

We assumed there wouldn’t be a 4G-only version of the FE because 5G networks are becoming more prevalent around the world, and even mid-range smartphones now almost all have 5G support as standard. But, as if to surprise us, Samsung is working on a 4G version of the Galaxy S21 FE.

The new phone will have a 6.4-inch 1080p display. a 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple camera unit for optics. A 32-megapixel sensor should be available up front. Except for the chipset, these specifications appear to be identical to the device’s 5G counterpart.

The device is expected to run Android 12 OS-based OneUI 4.1 and be powered by a 4,500mAh battery. The processor will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Furthermore, the SM-G990B2 variant was discovered in the Bluetooth SIG certification platform’s database, revealing that the device supports Bluetooth 5.2. This smartphone was spotted on two Scandinavian online stores, where the smartphone’s key specifications were revealed.

Given the less powerful chip under the hood, we hope the 4G variant will provide a similar, if not identical, experience.