It seems that our wait for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is going to end soon. While this flagship device from the Korean tech giant was meant to be launched many months back, but there were many issues that delayed the launch of this handset. Now Evan Blass has come up with a new date of its arrival and we believe that it is quite true.

Now we have come across a Twitter post having four frontal renders of the handset with different wallpapers but all of them. In all those images the wallpaper showed January 11 date which gives us the idea that the device is about to be launched on this date.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch on January 11

This is one of the most solid hint that further confirms the idea of the previous January rumors of the month of device release. Now we have got a more specific idea that the flagship device from Samsung is going to launch on January 11.

Below are the official looking frontal renders of Galaxy S21 FE:

Other than this we don’t have any information regarding the specifications of the device. Also, the tweet also shows the launch date only. The only information we can extract from the device is that it will support AT&T 5G’s network in some of the countries.

